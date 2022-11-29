Novavax says WHO updated emergency use listing for COVID shot
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced Tuesday that the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an updated Emergency Use Listing for its COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use as a primary series for adolescents and as a booster for adults.
- Accordingly, the protein-based shot will be accepted globally as a two-dose primary series for those aged 12 through 17 and as a booster shot for adults aged 18 and older.
- "WHO member countries now have a vaccine option for these indications developed using an innovative approach to traditional technology that can also be stored in standard refrigeration, making it easy to transport," Chief Executive Stanley Erck remarked.
- The decision comes nearly a year after the WHO issued its initial EUL for the vaccine marketed as Nuvaxovid allowing its use in those aged 18 years or older.
