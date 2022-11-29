Thermal Energy secures additional C$1.5M orders for multi-site carbon reduction and energy efficiency solution
Nov. 29, 2022 9:21 AM ETThermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF), TMG:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Thermal Energy (OTCQB:TMGEF) has received additional GEMTM orders totalling ~C$1.5M from a leading snack manufacturer.
- With the C$2.5M announced last week the combined project is now valued at C$4M.
- The customer has now extended its multi-site GEMTM project to an additional 9 sites bringing the total project up to a combined 25 sites and C$4M.
- The C$4M project will deliver combined annual utility and water savings of over C$1.4M, annual CO2 reduction of 8,066 tonnes and save more than 17M gallons of water per year.
- The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.
