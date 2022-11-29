Crypto lender BlockFi sues Sam Bankman-Fried for Robinhood shares - report

Nov. 29, 2022

  • BlockFi, the cryptocurrency lender that filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week, had also sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company, Emergent Fidelity Technologies, to recoup shares in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) that were allegedly pledged to BlockFi as collateral three weeks ago, the Financial Times reported, citing loan documents.
  • In a complaint filed on Monday, BlockFi noted that Emergent Fidelity Technologies defaulted on its obligations under a pledge agreement dated November 9.
  • Emergent guaranteed the payment obligations of the borrower: Alameda Research, SBF's trading firm that had deep ties with FTX, the FT noted, citing legal correspondence.
  • After entering the collateral deal with BlockFi, SBF still negotiated liquidating his Robinhood (HOOD) stake, two people with knowledge on the matter told the FT.
  • Neither BlockFi nor FTX immediately responded to Seeking Alpha's requests for comment.
  • Recall in May when Emergent reported a 7.6% stake in Robinhood (HOOD), equivalent to 56M shares at the time. HOOD stock gained 7.4% since then, but still down 66% from a year ago.
  • Previously, (Nov. 28) some FTX customers were told to send wire transfers through Alameda.

Comments (2)

