Hudson Executive Investment II announces liquidation
Nov. 29, 2022 9:25 AM ETHudson Executive Investment Corp. II (HCII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hudson Executive Investment (NASDAQ:HCII) has determined to dissolve and liquidate HCII in accordance with its governing documents because it will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation.
- All outstanding shares of common stock issued in connection with the IPO will be redeemed at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.10, such redemption expected to occur on Dec. 21, 2022.
- Holders are eligible to receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account, by delivering Public Shares to the Trustee for redemption.
