Strategic Metals to make NCIB of up to 8.4M shares
Nov. 29, 2022 9:27 AM ETStrategic Metals Ltd. (SMDZF), SMD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Strategic Metals (OTCPK:SMDZF) said Tuesday it is making a new normal course issuer bid, to succeed its old NCIB that was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 1, 2021.
- The new bid will consist of the acquisition by Strategic of up to 8,400,000 common shares of its capital stock, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" of 84,930,513 common shares upon the date of commencement of the new bid.
- The company did not purchase any shares under the old NCIB, which will expire on December 2, 2022.
Comments