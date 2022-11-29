Strategic Metals to make NCIB of up to 8.4M shares

Nov. 29, 2022 9:27 AM ETStrategic Metals Ltd. (SMDZF), SMD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Strategic Metals (OTCPK:SMDZF) said Tuesday it is making a new normal course issuer bid, to succeed its old NCIB that was accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 1, 2021.
  • The new bid will consist of the acquisition by Strategic of up to 8,400,000 common shares of its capital stock, representing approximately 10% of the "public float" of 84,930,513 common shares upon the date of commencement of the new bid.
  • The company did not purchase any shares under the old NCIB, which will expire on December 2, 2022.

