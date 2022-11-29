Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) plans to drill 25 exploration wells offshore Norway next year, compared with 22 wells this year, most of them in the North Sea, the company's head of exploration and production said Tuesday.

A "small handful" of wells will be drilled in the Norwegian and the Barents Seas, Equinor's (EQNR) Jez Averty told Reuters.

Equinor (EQNR), which has has become the European Union's largest gas supplier following the drop in gas flows from Russia, is focusing on providing as much gas as possible to Europe, but exploring for new gas fields is a long-term process, Averty said.

Separately, Equinor (EQNR) has exercised its option for the use of Odfjell's Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible drilling rig to drill five additional wells for Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development in the North Sea.

The company said last week it submitted a plan to develop and operate the Irpa gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea.