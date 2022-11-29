Aldeyra Therapeutics seeks FDA approval of its treatment for dry eye disease symptoms

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) on Tuesday said it had submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for its investigational drug reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease symptoms.
  • The company said the NDA was supported by data from five clinical trials.
  • "The regulatory package includes activity ranging from within minutes of drug administration to up to 12 weeks of treatment, crossover and parallel-group clinical trial designs, and assessment in dry eye chamber challenge and natural environment settings," ALDX said in a statement.
  • ALDX is also developing reproxalap for the treatment of conjunctivitis.
