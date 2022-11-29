HP Enterprise pops as Q4 results, guidance top estimates

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares soared more than 7% in extended-hours trading as the IT giant posted fourth-quarter results that topped expectations and issued a strong forecast for fiscal 2023.

For the period ending October 31, HP Enterprise (HPE) said it earned an adjusted 57 cents per share on $7.87B in revenue, the company's second-highest quarterly revenue in its history.

Included in the $7.87B was $965M from the company's intelligent edge division, up 18% year-over-year. Sales related to high performance computing and artificial intelligence was $862M, down 14% year-over-year, while compute revenue, the compay's largest division, rose 16% to $3.7B.

Storage revenue rose 4% to $1.3B, while financial services revenue was $857M, flat year-over-year.

Gross margins during the quarter were 32.9%, down 160 basis points sequentially, but flat year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margins were 33.1%, up 10 basis year-over-year and down 160 basis points sequentially.

A consensus of analysts were expecting HP Enterprise (HPE) to earn 57 cents on $7.39B in revenue.

“HPE had an impressive fourth quarter, generating an outstanding performance across our key performance metrics,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a statement. “We are producing strong financial results as we meet new customer needs with the edge-to-cloud portfolio that only we can deliver.”

The company returned $282M to shareholders during the period in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, HP Enterprise (HPE) said it expects to earn between $1.96 and $2.04 per share, excluding one-time items, compared to analysts' estimates of $2.03 per share.

Full-year free cash flow is expected to be between $1.9B and $2.1B, while first-quarter revenue is forecast to be between $7.2B and $7.6B, above expectations of $7B.

HP Enterprise (HPE) is slated to host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Late last month, HP Enterprise (HPE) lowered its adjusted earnings estimate for 2023 at its analyst day due in part to continued headwinds from foreign exchange.