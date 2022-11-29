Shanghai Disneyland starts new COVID-19 shutdown
Nov. 29, 2022
- Shanghai Disneyland (NYSE:DIS) is shutting back down temporarily over new COVID-19 controls.
- "In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022," the resort says. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
- Meanwhile, at the resort, Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue normal operations for the time being, Disney says.
- The resort had shut down entirely Oct. 31 after a positive COVID-19 test, and it had just set up a partial reopening less than two weeks ago. It had also closed for nearly three months in the spring before a June partial reopening.
