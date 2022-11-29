The housing market, and with it the mortgage business, may be facing two more years of pain before returning to normal, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan said in an interview on CNN.

The Federal Reserve has hiked its key interest rate by a total of 375 basis points in six straight meetings and is poised to raise it further in December as the central bank focuses on taming inflation.

"This is the toughest thing. You have to slow down the economy. You have to slow down inflation. And the way you do that is raising interest rates," Moynihan said. "The intended outcome of [the Fed's] policies doesn't feel good when you are trying to buy a home."

Last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58%, more than double the 3.10% rate of a year earlier.

Overall, Moynihan said he's preparing for a brief and "mild" recession in 2023, largely due to the resilience of American shoppers.

And he expects the U.S. economy to lead the global recovery. "I think our economy is holding on better than the rest of the world," he noted.

Earlier, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index falls as expected in October