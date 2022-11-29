Silvergate Capital says it has under $20M in BlockFi digital asset deposit exposure
Nov. 29, 2022 9:42 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) said its deposit exposure to BlockFi, the cryptocurrency lender that filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week, was less than $20M of its total digital asset customer deposits as of November 28.
- The digital-asset focused bank emphasized that it has no investments in BlockFi, which "is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans, which to date have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations."
- SI stock gained 1.9% in Tuesday morning trading.
- Similarly, Silvergate said its deposit relationship with the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was limited to less than 10% of its total digital asset customer deposits.
