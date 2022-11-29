Silvergate Capital says it has under $20M in BlockFi digital asset deposit exposure

Nov. 29, 2022 9:42 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

financial graph and technology element on mobile phone 3d rendering

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) said its deposit exposure to BlockFi, the cryptocurrency lender that filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week, was less than $20M of its total digital asset customer deposits as of November 28.
  • The digital-asset focused bank emphasized that it has no investments in BlockFi, which "is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans, which to date have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations."
  • SI stock gained 1.9% in Tuesday morning trading.
  • Similarly, Silvergate said its deposit relationship with the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX was limited to less than 10% of its total digital asset customer deposits.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.