Cash flows into ETFs and stocks for the third straight week - BofA

As the S&P 500 (SP500) rallied last week, investors found themselves to be net buyers of exchange traded funds and single stocks for the third straight week, according to BofA Data Analytics' latest survey of its equity clients.

The influx of investor capital was seen across multiple market segments from growth to value areas, and across large and small cap names.

In total, private clients, institutional investors, and hedge funds together were net buyers of $1.7B which may suggest that many individuals likely believe the market has bottomed. The financial institution stated: “we see further downside risk ahead of a 1H23 bottom.”

Additionally, BofA pointed out that “tech has seen broad-based inflows, but we see cyclicality and de-globalization risk and are now underweight Tech.”

From an ETF vantagepoint, BofA highlighted that the investment community pumped the largest amount of capital into the Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) (VHT) and Industrial (NYSEARCA:XLI) (VIS) ETFs last week. At the same time, they also noted that Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) (VFH) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) (VDE) ETFs experienced the most significant outflows.

In broader financial news major averages look for direction on Tuesday morning as rates rise and crypto looks to stabilize.