Bank of America stayed bearish on the setup for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) into 2023.

Analyst Ronald Epstein and team noted that SPCE remains committed to its most recent goal of entering service in Q2 of 2023 with its VSS Unity spaceship. The company is also noted to be prioritizing the ramp up of Delta-class production, with the first spaceship expected to come off the production line in 2025 and begin service in 2026. On the negative side, production of its second spaceship is expected to be impacted and the VSS Imagine is not expected to enter service in 2023.

While BofA thinks Virgin Galactic (SPCE) will take measures to ensure liquidity both in the near and long term, the firm continues to see risks to SPCE’s business model as macroeconomic headwinds continue to mount into the new year.

"We believe these could have a much larger impact on Virgin Galactic relative to the rest of our coverage given the discretionary nature of its business model."

The firm sticks with an Underperform rating on SPCE and took its price objective down to $4.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.11 to $16.56.

