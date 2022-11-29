Consumer Confidence Index fell to 100.2 in November vs. 100.0 expected and 102.2 prior (revised from 102.5), for the second month in a row, The Conference Board said Tuesday.

"Inflation expectations increased to their highest level since July, with both gas and food prices as the main culprits," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Intentions to purchase homes, automobiles, and big-ticket appliances all cooled. The combination of inflation and interest rate hikes will continue to pose challenges to confidence and economic growth into early 2023.

Present Situation Index, based on how consumers weigh current business and labor market conditions, to 137.4 from 138.7 in October (revised from 138.9).

In the Present Situation Index, some 18.2% of consumers said business conditions were "good", up from 17.7% in October, but 26.7% said business conditions were "bad" vs. 24.05 in the previous month.

Expectations Index to 75.4 from 77.9 prior (revised from 78.1). In this category, 17.2% of consumers expected their income to increase in the short term, down from 19.6% in the prior month, and some 16.6% expect their incomes will decrease, compared with 15.2% in the previous month.

Last week, the National Retail Federation projected sales will 6%-8% this holiday season