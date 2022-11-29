Gilead gets European approval for use of HIV drug Biktarvy in children

Nov. 29, 2022

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on Tuesday said the European Commission had approved an expansion for its HIV drug Biktarvy for the use in children.
  • The European agency authorized a low-dose tablet form of Biktarvy and an extension of its indication for HIV treatment in children at least two years of age.
  • “Additional therapy choices help to ensure children can access care and expand their HIV treatment options, which helps advance the collective efforts to overcome the HIV epidemic," said Gilead's (GILD) VP of HIV clinical development Jared Baeten in a statement.
  • According to GILD, the European marketing authorization is the first pediatric approval for Biktarvy in the (EU) and applies to all of its 27 member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
  • GILD's Biktarvy is a blockbuster drug, bringing in sales of $2.8B in Q3 for the company.
Comments (1)

