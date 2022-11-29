Caribou gains on FDA designations for cell therapy candidate

Nov. 29, 2022

  • Clinical-stage biotech Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) ticked higher in the morning hours Tuesday after announcing that the FDA issued Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation for its CAR-T cell therapy CB-010.
  • The FDA has granted Caribou (CRBU) RMAT for CB-010 in relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) and Fast Track designation in R/R B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
  • FDA offers RMAT and Fast Track designations for candidates designed to address an unmet medical need in patients with severe conditions.
  • These designations speed up drug development and regulatory review, allowing developers to win priority and rolling reviews, and accelerated approval if they can meet specific standards.
  • CB-010 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 clinical trial called ANTLER in patients with r/r B-NHL. The company updated its data in June, expecting to generate additional data before the year-end.

