Saputo falls after new short call from Spruce Point (update)
Nov. 29, 2022 3:20 PM ETSaputo Inc. (SAP:CA), SAPIFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
Update 3:20pm: Adds Saputo response to short report, updates shares.
- Saputo (TSX:SAP:CA) dropped 4.7% after a new short report from Spruce Point Capital management.
- Spruce Point issued a strong sell rating on Saputo and sees potential downside of 40%-60%. The report discusses what the firm describes as an "aggressive acquisition spree."
- Saputo said the short report is "without merit" and contains "mischaracterizations and incorrect information, which are misleading and solely intended to benefit the author," according to a statement. Saputo said that Spruce Point never engaged with the company.
- Saputo (SAP:CA) short interest is 1.5%.
- Saputo reported Q2 results earlier this month.
Comments