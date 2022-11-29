Saputo falls after new short call from Spruce Point (update)

Nov. 29, 2022 3:20 PM ETSaputo Inc. (SAP:CA), SAPIFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Update 3:20pm: Adds Saputo response to short report, updates shares.

  • Saputo (TSX:SAP:CA) dropped 4.7% after a new short report from Spruce Point Capital management.
  • Spruce Point issued a strong sell rating on Saputo and sees potential downside of 40%-60%. The report discusses what the firm describes as an "aggressive acquisition spree."
  • Saputo said the short report is "without merit" and contains "mischaracterizations and incorrect information, which are misleading and solely intended to benefit the author," according to a statement. Saputo said that Spruce Point never engaged with the company.
  • Saputo (SAP:CA) short interest is 1.5%.
  • Saputo reported Q2 results earlier this month.

