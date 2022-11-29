Block (NYSE:SQ) stock rose 3.8% in Tuesday morning trading after the owner of Square payment systems and Afterbuy "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing said the two businesses saw more than 61M transactions during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

The peak minute of shopping occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 at 11:15 AM ET, with the largest volume of sales in New York and Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Toronto, the company said.

"We’re entering a pivotal month for businesses to end the year with strong momentum, especially given recent headwinds," said Alyssa Henry, Head of Square.

Block's (SQ) Square, which provides business and payment systems for small and medium-sized businesses, observed a 19% increase in the number of employees who worked, with more than 260K employees working a total of 3.8M hours. The average employee worked 14 hours.

Transactions of Buy Now, Pay Later financing through Afterpay increased 120% compared with pre-holiday across online and in-person.

A Square and Afterpay holiday report indicated that almost 80% of consumers expect to spend the same if not more than they did last year.

Earlier, Cyber Monday sales of $11.79B surged past Black Friday's $9.12B, Adobe Analytics said.