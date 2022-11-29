Macau casino stocks pushed higher for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after the Macau government announced over the weekend that it has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of the six major operators in the region.

On Wall Street, Bank of America said the news is good for sentiment on the beat-up stock and thinks the development could allow longer-term investors to return to the space. While capital requirements could weigh on Macau free cash flow and dividends, the firm is incrementally positive on Macau stocks until additional details are out on scope, timing, and targeted ROIs. BofA raised its price objective on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to $44 from $37, on MGM Resorts International (MGM) to $37 from $36, and on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $76 from $72. The recovery potential on the stocks is still offset by low visibility on geopolitics and the China/Macau COVID recovery.

Wells Fargo is also cautious on the near-term setup, noting China remains at risk of rising social instability stemming from its zero-COVID policy. "While we don’t expect any formal pivot from COVID-zero, we do think China’s recent actions justify some optimism (resumption of e-visas, shortening of isolation days, less stringent testing/flight requirements, etc.), and see Chinese New Year in mid/lateJanuary as a key test for if Macau stocks can sustain recent momentum," updated the firm.

Tale of the tape: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) was up 7.17% at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, while Wynn Resorts (WYNN) was 2.65% higher, MGM Resorts (MGM) gained 2.22% and Las Vegas Sands (LVS) showed a 1.65% lift.

