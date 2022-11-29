Argus deflated its outlook on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Tuesday as input costs continue to rise and demand declines in key regions.

“Although Goodyear should benefit over time from growth in the electric vehicle market, it is facing pressure from rising costs, unfavorable currency translation, and weakness in the EMEA region.” the firm’s analysts said.

These pressures are anticipated to continue into 2023, per management warnings during the recent Q3 earnings report. As such, Argus sees limited upside over the next twelve months, prompting a downgrade to Hold from a prior Buy.

