Wells Fargo sees near-term drop in S&P 500, citing technical factors

Wells Fargo said Tuesday that it sees the S&P 500 Index (SP500) deteriorating over the shorter-term horizon, citing technical factors that suggest the broad market index could challenge its 2022 lows.

At the moment, the S&P 500 hovers near the 4,000 level. However, in a note to investors, Wells Fargo argued that the major index could lose ground, with next key area of support coming around its 50-day moving average or the 3,790 level.

At the same time, the financial institution also earmarked the recent lows of 3,593 and 3,577 as further support.

Meanwhile, the note outlined that resistance can be found near the 200-day moving average of 4,027 and its recent high of 4,305.

As of Tuesday, at 10:55 a.m. ET, the S&P 500, along with its tracking ETFs the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), was +0.1%. The S&P also sat at 3,968. Bigger picture, the major average is lower by 17.2% in 2022.

See below a chart of the S&P 500 along with the key technical levels that Wells Fargo highlighted. In broader news, major market averages opened Tuesday's trading session mixed but have since moved higher.