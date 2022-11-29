Roche pulls bladder cancer indication for Tecentriq in U.S. after trial setback
Nov. 29, 2022 10:43 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) unit Genentech announced Tuesday that the company is voluntarily withdrawing a bladder cancer indication in the U.S. for blockbuster therapy Tecentriq after a confirmatory trial failed.
- Accordingly, Tecentriq will no longer be available in the U.S. for certain adults with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.
- The decision comes after a Phase 3 trial called IMvigor130, which was the designated post-marketing requirement to convert Tecentriq's accelerated approval to regular approval, did not meet the co-primary endpoint of overall survival.
- Therefore, after discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company has decided to pull the indication in the U.S. in accordance with regulations related to the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program, Genentech said.
- The decision does not impact other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S., the company added.
- In 2021, the monoclonal antibody added CHF1.7B sales from the U.S. with ~11% YoY growth.
Comments