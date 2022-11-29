Xinyuan Real Estate delivers six projects in China during Q3
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) completed and delivered six projects in China with a total area of 292K square meters during Q3 2022, the company said Tuesday.
- The company also said it received approvals of ~$100M of stimulus funds by the end of October to support the completion of certain construction projects and is expecting to get additional funding support from the government.
- With much of the Chinese real estate market squeezed by tightening financial conditions, Chinese consumers have been worried that homes that they've started paying for won't be completed.
- Xinyuan (XIN) said ensuring the delivery of homes has been one of its top priorities. "Coping with changes in the industry, Xinyuan (XIN) has been overcoming numerous difficulties and is resolved to ensure the delivery of homes and to stabilized the livelihood of homeowners," it said.
- The major projects delivered are located in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Shandong, and Henan provinces.
- In 2021, China Evergrande (OTC:EGRNF), one of the country's largest property developers, faced protests from investors, homebuyers, and some of its own employees.
