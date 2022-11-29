Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on Tuesday was downgraded to an Underperform investment rating from a Hold by analysts at investment bank Jefferies. They said the maker of backup electricity generators and residential solar power systems faces a variety of risks including competition from so-called bidirectional charging technology.

“Electric vehicles are now being equipped with bidirectional charging, which allows power to flow both in and out of the batteries,” Saree Boroditsky, analyst at Jefferies, said in a Nov. 29 report. “Vehicles will now be able to provide backup power and can also be used to optimize energy use by supplying power to homes during peak hours.”

Jefferies pointed to vehicle models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning that have bidirectional charging, giving people a way to use their cars to provide backup electricity during power outages.

Among other downside risks, there is limited demand for backup generators, considering that last year there were only 34 outages that lasted longer than three days, or 9% of the total, according to Jefferies.

It forecast that Generac's (GNRC) residential sales of backup generators will fall 37% from a year earlier in 2022, compared with the consensus estimate for a 13% decline. Jefferies cut its price target for Generac (GNRC) to $85 a share from $95 a share based on a multiple of 16 times estimated earnings per share of $5.46 in 2023.

Generac (GNRC) last week was downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy by analysts at Argus Research. They said the company faces supply-chain hurdles that will hamper growth for the next few quarters.

Generac (GNRC) management said it has faced difficulties with finding enough contractors and electricians to install backup generators in some regions, making it harder to clear dealer inventories. It added 300 independent electrical contractors in North America during Q3 to bring the total to 8,500.

Generac’s (GNRC) stock this year had declined 71% through Nov. 28, compared with a 17% drop for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research rates Generac (GNRC) as a Buy on the company’s long-term possibilities for growth. Seeking Alpha contributor Juxtaposed Ideas has a Hold rating on Generac (GNRC) because of worries about a recession and legal disputes between Generac (GNRC) and solar company Pink Energy, which last month filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.