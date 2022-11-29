AMC Networks reportedly planning heavy layoffs; stock falls anew

Nov. 29, 2022 11:17 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

AMC TCA Panels and Talent

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment

  • AMC Networks stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) started a new leg down, -4.7% midmorning Tuesday, on a report it's readying large-scale layoffs that will provide added disruption alongside a leadership shakeup.
  • A staff memo indicated job cuts on the way, The Wall Street Journal said.
  • “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood,” AMC Chairman James Dolan said in the memo, according to the report. “We do not take this lightly. We will take every step possible to minimize the impact of these actions on our community.”
  • That news follows this morning's sudden exit of its chief executive officer. Christina Spade, who joined AMC Networks as chief financial officer in January 2021, said she would step down less than three months after taking the CEO job.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.