AMC Networks reportedly planning heavy layoffs; stock falls anew
Nov. 29, 2022 11:17 AM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AMC Networks stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) started a new leg down, -4.7% midmorning Tuesday, on a report it's readying large-scale layoffs that will provide added disruption alongside a leadership shakeup.
- A staff memo indicated job cuts on the way, The Wall Street Journal said.
- “We of course realize that this will cause significant concern and anxiety for our employees and those who rely on AMC Networks for their livelihood,” AMC Chairman James Dolan said in the memo, according to the report. “We do not take this lightly. We will take every step possible to minimize the impact of these actions on our community.”
- That news follows this morning's sudden exit of its chief executive officer. Christina Spade, who joined AMC Networks as chief financial officer in January 2021, said she would step down less than three months after taking the CEO job.
