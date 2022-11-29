Select consumer discretionary stocks showed gains on Tuesday amid an incremental increase in enthusiasm over China backing away from a zero-COVID policy to reel in excessive restrictions and reopen the economy. Chinese health authorities also reported early on Tuesday an important increase in senior vaccination rates.

"It is becoming clear that the only path forward is moving toward reopening as the fatigue from prolonged restrictions is setting in," noted Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Marvin Chen. "While the path to reopening will likely be bumpy, market sentiment can improve heading into 2023," he added.

Consumer-facing companies with ties to China were on the move, including Dada Nexus (DADA) +17.56%, RLX Technology (RLX) +13.66%, JD.com (JD) +8.45%, Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) +5.05%, Trip.com (TCOM) +3.95%, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) +3.35%,

Within the electric vehicle sector, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) +22.39%, Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +13.60%, XPeng (XPEV) +9.21%, and Nio (NIO) +6.75% were big gainers.

Notable apparel gainers included Under Armour (UAA) (UA) +3.97%, Ralph Lauren (RL) +3.77%, PVH Corp. (PVH) +3.41%, Capri Holdings (CPRI) +2.95%, and Canada Goose (GOOS) +2.55%.

Chinese education stocks Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +7.08%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) +6.55%, and TAL Education (TAL) +5.57% also broke higher.

Two U.S. consumer giants with significant revenue ties to China were also outperforming slightly with Nike (NKE) showing a 1.17% gain and Starbucks (SBUX) flat on the day vs. the S&P 500 Index in negative territory.