Nasdaq, S&P, Dow climb off session lows, but weighed down by big tech; yields mixed

U.S. stocks on Tuesday had bounced off their session lows but were weighed down by losses in big technology companies. All three major Wall Street indices had struggled for direction through most of a volatile morning session.

The major averages had ended solidly lower the previous day, weighed down by worries over protests in China over COVID-19 lockdowns, hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve speaker and turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 0.56% at 10,988.13 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 0.38% lower at 3,948.84 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was -0.34% at 33,733.17 points.

Among the 11 S&P sectors, six were trading in the red, with Technology and Utilities falling 1% each. Energy added the most among the gainers.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell nearly 2% after a key analyst projected that iPhone 14 Pro shipments could be significantly lower than expected. Amazon (AMZN) also retreated about 2%.

Chinese stocks bounced back on Tuesday on hopes of changes in its strict COVID policies. Macau casino stocks extended their gains to a second straight day after licenses were tentatively renewed over the weekend.

"Global markets got the week off to a rough start yesterday, with the S&P 500 (-1.54%) and other risk assets losing ground as investors sought to understand the consequences of the ongoing Covid situation in China," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

"On the one hand, it’s plausible that the months ahead see fresh lockdowns as we saw in Shanghai in Q2. But it’s also possible that the protests lead to a quicker move away from the zero Covid strategy, which based on past performance would prove fairly supportive," he added.

Turning to the bond markets, yields were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 2 basis point to 3.72%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 1 basis point to 4.46%.

In the crypto space, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) were higher following a drop sparked by the bankruptcy of BlockFi.

On the economic front, traders parsed two sets of data on housing, with the October S&P/CS house price index declining by 1.2%, in line with expectations, and the September FHFA house price index unexpectedly ticking up 0.1%.

The November Conference Board consumer confidence measure slipped to 100.2.

Among stock movers, HSBC (HSBC) shares rose after Royal Bank of Canada (RY) agreed to acquire its Canadian operations.