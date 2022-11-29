Viatris pulls antimicrobial cream in U.S. as confirmatory trial is not feasible
Nov. 29, 2022
- The FDA announced Tuesday that Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) has decided to withdraw the topical antimicrobial agent, Sulfamylon, after 24 years in the market, citing difficulties in conducting a confirmatory study, according to Endpoint News.
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals, which formed Viatris (VTRS) in 2020 in combination with Pfizer (PFE) spinoff Upjohn, won the FDA’s accelerated approval for Sulfamylon (mafenide acetate) in June 1998 to control bacterial infection on burn wounds.
- However, Mylan told the agency last December that it wasn’t running the confirmatory study, a post-marketing requirement under regulations on accelerated approval.
- In September, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General noted that Sulfamylon confirmatory trial “is overdue by 140 months, or nearly 12 years.”
- According to the OIG report, Medicare and Medicaid spending on Sulfamylon was small, with total expenditure from 2018 to 2021 at just over $25K.
