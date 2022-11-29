Apollo Global's Yahoo may add stock trading, sports betting to ramp up growth
Nov. 29, 2022
- Yahoo, which was acquired by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in September 2021, plans to bolster its sports, finance and mail functions to boost revenue, Axios reported Tuesday, citing a company source.
- With its non-core assets now sold off, the company can focus on its core businesses. The website plans to add sports betting and a retail stock trading platform. In addition, it's considering transforming Yahoo Mail into a commerce-driven coupon hub, building on the premise that many of its users already use their mail accounts as a second inbox for marketing emails.
- Yahoo plans to reach deals with sports betting companies. Talks with Australia's PointsBet failed to reach an agreement after Yahoo walked away because the sportsbook was losing too much money, the company source told Axios.
- Yahoo generates ~$8B in GAAP revenue per year, the person said. In 2020, the last full year it was owned by Verizon (VZ), Yahoo reported $7.1B in revenue.
- On Nov. 28, Apollo's (APO) Yahoo and digital advertising firm Taboola (TBLA) entered into a 30-year agreement, in which Taboola will power native advertising exclusively across Yahoo's digital properties.
