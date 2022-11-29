EU commercial vehicle registrations continue struggling, 16th month of decline

As per the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), October EU commercial vehicles struggle for the sixteenth month in a row, down 8.9%.

This was mainly due to drop in new van registrations, which account for the vast majority of total commercial vehicle sales. Truck and bus segments performed better than in October 2021.

Region-wise: Germany saw the sharpest decline in total commercial vehicle sales, down 12.4%, followed by France and Italy with more modest losses of 5.3% and 3.9% respectively. Spain slightly up 1.2%.

So far this year, new commercial contracted by 16.8% to 1.3M units. Double-digit declines for Spain -20.9%; France -19.1%; Germany -15.4%; and Italy -10.4%.

In October, LCV's or light commercial vehicle registrations in the EU fell by 14.4%, totaling 102,226 units. HCV's or heavy commercial vehicle registration were up 18% to 23,592 units. New medium and heavy truck registrations increased by 16.0%.

New buses and coaches posted strong growth of 24.4%, after four consecutive months of decline. Central European countries provided a strong boost to this overall increase 87.1%.

Jan to Oct: LCV's were down by 20.6%, to 1M units; 211,649 new heavy trucks were registered across the EU, up 5.9%; buses and coaches contracted by 2.4% to 22,832 units.

