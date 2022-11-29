Atlantic Lithium (OTCQX:ALLIF) +9% in Tuesday's trading after saying results from its completed drilling program at the Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana show further mineralization outside of the defined resource deposits.

Atlantic Lithium (OTCQX:ALLIF) said assay results for a further 10,679 meters of exploration and infill diamond drilling and reverse circulation drilling extend the mineralization estimation at the Ewoyaa Northeast and Ewoyaa Main deposits, defined new mineralization from surface at the Kaampakrom North deposit and provided further confidence in resource conversion at the Kaampakrom West deposit.

The company said the data also confirmed its highest lithium grade to date of 6.78%.

"With the pre-feasibility study now delivered, the mining license application submitted, ongoing positive drilling results and with the support of our funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium, we feel the company is ideally positioned to benefit from the unprecedented levels of lithium demand that are expected over the coming years," Interim CEO Lennard Kolff writes.

Atlantic Lithium (OTCQX:ALLIF) "seems to be doing all the right things," but lithium prices could come down due to oversupply, Tim Worstall wrote in an analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.