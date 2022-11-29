A new ETF tied to YouTuber Kevin Paffrath is set to come to market on Tuesday, part of a recent trend of personality-centered investment vehicles.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Henry Jim, The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF is set to come to market on Nov. 29. The investment vehicle is tied to Kevin Paffrath, an internet personality focused on the real estate sector and known as the "landlord influencer."

Toroso Investments, in partnership with Paffrath, had filed a registration statement in August with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch three ETFs. Along with The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP), the list of offerings also included The Meet Kevin Select ETF (MKS) and The Meet Kevin Moderate ETF (MKI).

The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF will focus on long-term capital appreciation. The actively managed ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the U.S.-listed equity securities of companies it deems as innovative and possessing relative pricing power to its competitors.

According to an SEC filing, the ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.77%. The ETF plans to allocate 70% to 100% of its portfolio to investments in its selected group of companies, with up to 30% potentially used to purchase securities of targeted ETFs to provide a “macro-economic” hedge against the anticipated market risk.

The Paffrath-focused ETFs fit into a recent mini-trend of funds centered on particular celebrities. Earlier this year, Tuttle Capital Management announced two funds related to CNBC personality Jim Cramer: The Inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM) and The Long Cramer ETF (LJIM).