Canadian consumer borrowing edges up amid high inflation, interest rates

Consumer borrowing in Canada inched higher in September from a year ago, remaining steady and close to pre-pandemic levels, as inflation continues to eat away at their disposable income and savings, according to TransUnion's Q3 2022 Credit Industry Insights report dated Tuesday.

Specifically, TransUnion said its Credit Industry Indicator gained 3.5 points to 105.6 year-over-year in September, up slightly from the Q2 score of 103.8, after peaking at 110.8 in April.

The quarterly rise in CII was mostly driven by "strong credit activity due to balance growth and continued higher spend levels" that were likely pushed up by looming inflation pressures, said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion in Canada.

On the other hand, the index was "offset somewhat by slowing credit demand in a high interest rate environment, with lenders also being more cautious in anticipation of continued macroeconomic headwinds," he added. And "an increasing interest rate environment continues to increase the cost of certain debt which puts additional pressure on some consumers,” hence spend levels have increased.

Inflation was the biggest concern in the eyes of Canadian consumers, with 69% of households worried that high consumer prices will affect their finances in the next six months, according to TransUnion's Q3 Consumer Pulse. And 55% of households indicated their incomes weren't keeping up with the pace of inflation.

In the U.S., consumer credit expanded less than expected in September.