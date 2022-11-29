Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $995.53M (+12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer posted Q2 earnings that missed estimates, with margins were under pressure from higher operating expenses, specifically raw material and battery costs.

Xpeng also issued lower-than-expected guidance for the next quarter deliveries. The lower forecast reflects a drop in demand that is affecting other Chinese EV makers as well.

Q3 total deliveries eventually reached 29,570, representing a 15% Y/Y, lower than the mid-point guidance of 29,000 and 31,000.

The automaker's sales and stock performance during the quarter were also hurt by concerns about the economy slowing down considerably and COVID restrictions in Guangzhou.

Chinese electric vehicle stocks including Nio (NIO) and Li Auto (LI) have slipped considerably YTD amid softening demand, but not as much as Xpeng.

New zero-COVID disruption to the auto supply chain combined with the ascendance of domestic competitors in China will continue to hurt Xpeng's performance in the near term, and investors will be cautiously looking at delivery guidance revisions for the final quarter.

Over the last 2 years, XPEV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.