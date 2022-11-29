Semiconductor market expected to grow 4.4% in 2022; and drop 4.1% in 2023

Nov. 29, 2022 12:16 PM ETSMH, PSI, INTC, TXN, AMAT, QCOM, MU, MCHP, XSD, USD, NXPI, SOXX, FTXLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments

Close up image of microchip. Integrated circuit IC macro photograph.

Ismed Syahrul

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics or WSTS expects slower growth for semiconductor market, 2022 is expected to grow at 4.4%, followed by a 4.1% decline in 2023.

Total market size expected to be $580B in 2022 and $557B in 2023. Memory segment is expected to fall 17% to $112B in 2023. Optoelectronics, Sensors, Discrete and Analog expected to have single digit growth. All regions are expected to remain flat in 2023; Asia-Pacific expected to fall 7.5%.

The lowered forecast for growth is due to inflation surge and lowered market demand.

Category-wise: Analog is expected to grow 20.8%; Sensors 16.3%, and Logic 14.5%. Memory is expected to decline 12.6% Y/Y.

Region-wise: all regions expected to show double-digit growth except Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific expected to decline 2%. Americas expected 17% growth, Europe 12.6%, and Japan 10%.

Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).

Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.