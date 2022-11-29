Semiconductor market expected to grow 4.4% in 2022; and drop 4.1% in 2023

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics or WSTS expects slower growth for semiconductor market, 2022 is expected to grow at 4.4%, followed by a 4.1% decline in 2023.

Total market size expected to be $580B in 2022 and $557B in 2023. Memory segment is expected to fall 17% to $112B in 2023. Optoelectronics, Sensors, Discrete and Analog expected to have single digit growth. All regions are expected to remain flat in 2023; Asia-Pacific expected to fall 7.5%.

The lowered forecast for growth is due to inflation surge and lowered market demand.

Category-wise: Analog is expected to grow 20.8%; Sensors 16.3%, and Logic 14.5%. Memory is expected to decline 12.6% Y/Y.

Region-wise: all regions expected to show double-digit growth except Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific expected to decline 2%. Americas expected 17% growth, Europe 12.6%, and Japan 10%.

Top Semiconductor ETFs include: VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH); iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX); SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD); Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI); ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD); First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL).

Top semiconductor names: Intel (INTC); Micron Technology (MU); Texas Instruments (TXN); Qualcomm (QCOM); NXP Semiconductors (NXPI); Microchip Technology (MCHP); Applied Materials (AMAT)