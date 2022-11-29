Crude oil pares earlier gains, briefly turning negative, following a Reuters report that OPEC+ likely will maintain its current oil production policy at the group's meeting next week.

Reuters said five OPEC+ sources told it that the Sunday meeting would most likely roll over existing policy, while two other sources said the group could discuss another output cut, although neither thought another cut was highly likely.

The meeting, planned as an in-person gathering, may be made a partly or fully virtual event, according to the report.

OPEC+ agreed in October to cut production by 2M bbl/day, a decision that was sharply criticized by the U.S.

WTI January crude oil (CL1:COM) +1.3% to $78.30/bbl, and January Brent crude (CO1:COM) +0.8% to $83.90/bbl, after both benchmarks had gained more than $2 earlier, apparently on hopes that China might relax its COVID-19 restrictions after protests in recent days.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (DBO), (USL), (USOI), (NRGU)

The oil and gas sector (XLE) is off earlier highs but remains at the top of Tuesday's S&P leaderboard, led by Halliburton (HAL) +3.3%, APA Corp. (APA) +2.8% and Coterra Energy (CTRA) +2.2%.

Goldman Sachs head of commodities Jeff Currie said the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive," and the bank plans to stick with a $110/bbl Brent crude forecast for next year.

Currie also sees a "high probability" that OPEC+ will cut production at its upcoming meeting.

Before rebounding to a gain Monday, U.S. crude oil futures had tumbled to YTD lows.