ASP Isotopes enters into 25-year supply agreement valued up to $27M/annum
Nov. 29, 2022
- ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) has entered into 25-year supply agreement for highly enriched Molybdenum-100 with BRICEM.
- The contract has a value of up to $27M/annum for 25 years and deliveries are scheduled to commence in July 2023.
- The Co. now expects to begin delivering commercial quantities of Mo-100 from Q3 2023 versus previous guidance of "before 2024".
- It is anticipated that the highly enriched Mo-100 will be used in the production of either technetium-99m or Mo-99 in a cyclotron or in a linear accelerator.
