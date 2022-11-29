ASP Isotopes enters into 25-year supply agreement valued up to $27M/annum

Nov. 29, 2022 11:55 AM ETASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) has entered into 25-year supply agreement for highly enriched Molybdenum-100 with BRICEM.
  • The contract has a value of up to $27M/annum for 25 years and deliveries are scheduled to commence in July 2023.
  • The Co. now expects to begin delivering commercial quantities of Mo-100 from Q3 2023 versus previous guidance of "before 2024".
  • It is anticipated that the highly enriched Mo-100 will be used in the production of either technetium-99m or Mo-99 in a cyclotron or in a linear accelerator.

