In comments to reporters following a meeting with President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a bill to avoid a rail strike will be brought to the floor on Wednesday.

She added that the bill could be on the floor “as early as 9 [AM ET]” and believes the bill will be passed.

“I don’t like going against the ability of unions to strike,” Pelosi said. “But weighing the equities, we must avoid a strike…We could lose 750K jobs, some of them union jobs. That must be avoided.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added in his own comments that he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed upon the importance of passing a bill swiftly.

Related Tickers: Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI), CSX Corp. (CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Read more on President Biden’s calls to avert the work stoppage.