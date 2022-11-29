Royal Bank of Canada Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-26.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.13B (-26.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
