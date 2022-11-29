Petco Health and Wellness Company Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 12:38 PM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WOOF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
