KE Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 12:38 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+208.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (-16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BEKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
