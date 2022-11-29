Donaldson Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 12:39 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $818.69M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
