Titan Machinery Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 12:39 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.35M (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TITN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments