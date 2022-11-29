FTSE Russell unveils its first series of gauges for digital asset market
Nov. 29, 2022 12:42 PM ETGS, LDNXF, MSCI, LNSTYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Global index provider FTSE Russell has introduced its first series of gauges for the digital asset market in an effort to increase transparency in the emerging space, according to a release dated Tuesday.
- The so-called FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series, developed with Digital Asset Research, is comprised of eight indices ranging from micro to large-cap assets.
- The measures monitor data around the clock and hundreds of exchanges. The launch represents "our digital asset capability, as transparency in this asset class becomes more important than ever," said Arne Staal, CEO of FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY).
- A number of firms have been working to provide digital asset investors a standardized way to monitor the market given increased interest over the last few years. For example, Goldman Sachs (GS) teamed up with MSCI (MSCI) and Coin Metrics to roll out a digital asset classification system.
