Novo Nordisk gains as Wegovy supplier Catalent resolves manufacturing issues
Nov. 29, 2022 12:43 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)CTLTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Copenhagen-listed shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) spiked in the morning hours on Tuesday on the news that the FDA cleared Form 483s related to two manufacturing sites operated by contract manufacturer Catalent (CTLT) to produce the company’s weight loss therapy Wegovy.
- On Monday, Barclays analyst Luke Sergott noted that the FDA cleared both Form 483 observations related to the company’s Belgium and Bloomington, U.S. facilities over the weekend.
- In December 2021, Novo (NVO) said that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for Wegovy pens for the U.S. market paused deliveries and manufacturing after issues with current Good Manufacturing Practices ((cGMP))
- At the time, KeyBanc analyst Paul Knight wrote that Catalent’s (CTLT) “market leading presence in fill-and-finish and large presence in Northern Europe suggests it is likely the CMO in question.”
- However, with its Q3 2022 results early this month, Novo (NVO) said it would make all Wegovy dose strengths available in the U.S. before the year-end.
