Loan limits for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac raised to over $1M for 2023

Nov. 29, 2022 1:25 PM ETFNMA, FMCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), the overseer of mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), raised conforming loan limits for the mortgages the government-sponsored enterprises can acquire to over $1M in the highest cost real estate markets for 2023, the FHFA said Tuesday.

In most of the U.S., though, the 2023 conforming loan limit value for one-unit properties will be $726,200, a 12% increase from $647.2K in 2022.

For areas in which 115% of the local median home value exceeds the baseline conforming loan limit, the new ceiling loan limit for single-family homes will be $1,089,300, up from the $970,800 limit set a year ago. That limit applies to areas like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles metro areas, as well Virginia counties near Washington, D.C.; Teton County, Utah; and Summit and Wasatch counties in Utah.

The Housing and Economic Recovery Act requires that the baseline conforming loan limit for the government-sponsored enterprises be adjusted each year to reflect the change in the average U.S. home price.

According to the Q3 FHFA House Price Index, seasonally adjusted expanded-data house prices increased 12.2%, on average, from a year earlier. That number determines the increase for the Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) conforming loan limits.

Comments

