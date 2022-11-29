PVH Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (-4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
