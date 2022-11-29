Yext Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.63M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YEXT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
