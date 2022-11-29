Semtech Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 5:35 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.55M (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
