Hormel Foods FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 29, 2022 1:38 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.33B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Hormel: Don't Be A Pig, Caution Warranted Ahead Of Earnings Following A Strong Monthly Gain
Comments